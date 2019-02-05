Hua Hin to crack down on massage shops for blocking beach





The Hua Hin municipality vowed on Tuesday to investigate and crack down on beach massage operators for encroaching on and blocking the popular beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Jirawat Prammanee, clerk of the municipality, said he ordered municipal officials to check on the operators after seeing posts from a Hua Hin resident showing the beach obstructed by massage beds.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

