Brothers arrested over Prachuap Khiri Khan pickup crash that killed two illegal migrant workers





Two brothers from Phatthalung were arrested in their home province on Monday morning over their alleged roles in the November 30 pickup-truck crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan that led to two deaths and 12 injuries among illegal migrant workers from Myanmar.

Suspects Anurak Khongdaeng, 29, and Sompong Khongdaeng, 27, for whom the Prachuap Khiri Khan Court had issued arrest warrants for aiding illegal migrants to avoid arrest, were taken into custody in Tambon Tha Khae, in Mueang Phatthalung, where they had fled to after the nighttime crash on Friday.

Full story: The Nation

By Thanyawee Chansuksri

The Nation

