No Plastic Bags on Thai Environment Day

By TN / December 4, 2018

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (TNA) – Convenience stores, shopping malls and markets nationwide join hand to stop giving single-use plastic bags to customers across the country to mark the Thai Environment Day today.

Single-use plastic bags become about two million tonnes of plastic waste in Thailand.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

