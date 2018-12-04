No Plastic Bags on Thai Environment Day





BANGKOK, Dec 4 (TNA) – Convenience stores, shopping malls and markets nationwide join hand to stop giving single-use plastic bags to customers across the country to mark the Thai Environment Day today.

Single-use plastic bags become about two million tonnes of plastic waste in Thailand.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

