A 7-Eleven convenience store in Chiang Mai
7-Eleven launches campaign to ‘reduce and stop’ use of plastic bags

By TN / November 8, 2018

Following its “7 Go Green” policy, CP All, the founder of 7-Eleven in Thailand, has begun a campaign to “reduce and stop” plastic bags at its stores nationwide.

In a press release issued by the company on Thursday, Tanin Buranamanit Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CP All, the founder of 7-Eleven in Thailand, said that CP All has initiated the project to encourage the public to reduce and stop plastic bags since 2007.

