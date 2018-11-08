Tham Luang cave to be opened to tourists this week





Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non cave complex, the scene of a rescue drama that grabbed worldwide attention four months ago, is expected to be reopened to tourists this week.

An informed source said that officials of the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non forest park where the cave complex is located had been briefed of the safety measures and had inspected the five bases in the camp which were used by Thai and foreign rescuers in their operation to pluck the 13 Wild Boar boys and their football coach out of the flooded cave.

Thai PBS World

