Mushrooms can now generate electricity: study

By TN / November 8, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net – A regular shop-bought mushroom has been turned into an electricity generator in a process scientists hope will one day be used to power devices, The Independent reports.

The “bionic mushroom” was covered with bacteria capable of producing electricity and strands of graphene that collected the current.

Shining a light on the structure activated the bacteria’s ability to photosynthesise, and as the cells harvested this glow they generated a small amount of electricity known as a “photocurrent”.

Full story: panarmenian.net

