Russia says Al-Qaeda, Daesh may merge





There are signs of an “imminent merge” between Al-Qaeda and Daesh, the Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov, warned yesterday.

The success of the Syrian government forces backed by Russian warplanes and the US-led international coalition, has buried Daesh endeavours to establish a false Islamic state in the Middle East,” Bortnikov said at the opening of the 17th meeting of the of the heads of the country’s special services, security agencies and law enforcement bodies held in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Daesh militants, Bortnikov added, have been smoked out of most of their bases in populated localities suffering heavy losses. “They [Daesh] are looking for new opportunities, avenues and methods to continue their murderous activities.”

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

