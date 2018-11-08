Skyline of Phitsanulok
Caterer canceller a serial scammer

By TN / November 8, 2018

One of the two women who allegedly deceived a 42-year-old woman into supplying 10,000 meals for a Phitsanulok factory was found to have been implicated in fraud cases in several provinces as well as a drug charge, according to police.

Thanita, or “Eiew”, whose surname was withheld, also previously hired caterers to prepare meals on three occasions and later cancelled the orders without compensating the caterers, according to Pol Maj Gen Phayu Thanasrisuebwong, acting commander of Uttaradit police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINNAWAT SINGHA & BOONNUM KERDKAEW
BANGKOK POST

