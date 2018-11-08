PM in Kanchanaburi to kick off farming program ahead of visits to France, Singapore and Papua New Guinea





KANCHANABURI, 7 November 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister has traveled to Kanchanaburi province to visit a Thai paper factory built on crown property and to issue policies on safe and sustainable farming after previously speaking on ways to address traffic congestion.

After this week’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha revealed that he had ordered the Ministry of Transport to address traffic congestion in a steady and integrative manner. He was informed by the ministry that many projects to alleviate traffic are under construction but some are being impeded by a lack of funding but they may be added to a master plan. The PM emphasized that all transport systems must be connected and traffic must be reduced.

