Singapore crane to raise Phoenix from Phuket seabed





PHUKET: A floating crane is due to arrive from Singapore on Friday to take over the salvage of the tour boat Phoenix, which sank in July and 47 Chinese tourists drowned.

The arrival of the Singapore team follows the failure of locally hired Spitz Tech Co Ltd to complete the salvage.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN

BANGKOK POST

