Chiang Rai man arrested with 300,000 meth pills

Bangkok police have arrested a Chiang Rai man and seized 300,000 methamphetamine pills.
Pol Maj Gen Ampol Buarubporn, acting commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 1, held a press conference at the bureau’s head office in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district to announce the arrest of Sunthorn Pajjattun, 49.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.