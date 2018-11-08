The Kok River at Tambon Tha Ton, Amphoe Mae Ai, Chiang Mai province
North

Chiang Rai man arrested with 300,000 meth pills

By TN / November 8, 2018

Bangkok police have arrested a Chiang Rai man and seized 300,000 methamphetamine pills.

Pol Maj Gen Ampol Buarubporn, acting commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 1, held a press conference at the bureau’s head office in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district to announce the arrest of Sunthorn Pajjattun, 49.

