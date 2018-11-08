Traffic police in Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai

Over 20 Chinese Nationals Arrested for Illegal Online Gambling

By TN / November 8, 2018

CHIANG MAI, Nov 8 (TNA) – Over 20 Chinese nationals have been arrested in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, for running an online gambling website with over Bt10 million circulating each day.

A 100-strong police force raided four luxury houses in the districts of Sansai, Doi Saket, San Kampang and Chiang Mai city on Tuesday.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

TN

