Over 20 Chinese Nationals Arrested for Illegal Online Gambling





CHIANG MAI, Nov 8 (TNA) – Over 20 Chinese nationals have been arrested in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, for running an online gambling website with over Bt10 million circulating each day.

A 100-strong police force raided four luxury houses in the districts of Sansai, Doi Saket, San Kampang and Chiang Mai city on Tuesday.

