Push for Pattaya to lure events

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is pushing Pattaya as a host for business events once the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) gets off the ground.
The TCEB is working with major hotels, exhibition centres and a theme park in Pattaya to enhance business facilities and venue standards under the guidance of Thailand Mice Venue Standards (TMVS), said Orachorn Wongpan-Ngam, director of the Mice capabilities department.
Full story: Bangkok Post
SUCHAT SRITAMA
BANGKOK POST
