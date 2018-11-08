Push for Pattaya to lure events





The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is pushing Pattaya as a host for business events once the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) gets off the ground.

The TCEB is working with major hotels, exhibition centres and a theme park in Pattaya to enhance business facilities and venue standards under the guidance of Thailand Mice Venue Standards (TMVS), said Orachorn Wongpan-Ngam, director of the Mice capabilities department.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUCHAT SRITAMA

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



