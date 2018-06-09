PM says EEC will change the face of Thailand

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development project will change the face of Thailand, will generate an annual revenue of about 70 billion baht in exports, will create tens of thousands of jobs in different fields and will utilize more than 50 billion baht worth of local raw materials annually, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha Friday night.

In his weekly nationwide address, the prime minister said that all Thais would have the opportunities to reap the fruits of the project. But, in order to ensure the utmost benefits, he stressed that it is necessary that they must adapt or develop themselves accordingly and must take part in the project.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS