Saturday, June 9, 2018
Home > Phuket > New Phuket ferries to include large passenger boat, space for vehicles

New Phuket ferries to include large passenger boat, space for vehicles

Ferry to Koh Chang transporting cars
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: The Marine Department will open bids for six ferry routes next Friday (June 15) under the “Andaman Ring” project linking Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi to promote tourism. The new routes open to bids include providing a large passenger ferry operating from the Phuket Deep Sea Port and a new ferry to carry passengers and vehicles operating from Ao Por.

The news was announced at an event at Cape Panwa this week, where Marine Department Deputy Chief Nat Japjai explained the ferry routes to potential bidders.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Houses in Thalang Road, Phuket

Two men arrested for Phuket Town gang street stabbing

Breaking News

Phuket Police hunt serial masturbator

Buildings in Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand.

Swedish tourist dead at Phuket hotel after injury

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close