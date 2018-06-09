New Phuket ferries to include large passenger boat, space for vehicles

PHUKET: The Marine Department will open bids for six ferry routes next Friday (June 15) under the “Andaman Ring” project linking Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi to promote tourism. The new routes open to bids include providing a large passenger ferry operating from the Phuket Deep Sea Port and a new ferry to carry passengers and vehicles operating from Ao Por.

The news was announced at an event at Cape Panwa this week, where Marine Department Deputy Chief Nat Japjai explained the ferry routes to potential bidders.

