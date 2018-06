BANGKOK, 9th June 2018 (NNT) – Members of the public can now purchase t-shirts bearing pictures drawn by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The t-shirts are sold at the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister Office which is located inside Government House.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand