Saturday, June 9, 2018
Consumers Sue AIS, DTAC, True For Rounding Up Minutes

Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie
TN News 0

BANGKOK — The nation’s No. 1 telecom said Thursday that it has complied with all regulations in response to a class-action lawsuit filed against the top three mobile network operators for overcharging customers.

AIS said it in a statement that it has followed the rules set forth by the National Telecommunications Commission regarding how it charges by the minute. Those charges are at the center of a lawsuit, filed last month over its longstanding practice of rounding up a few seconds of call time and charging a full minute. DTAC and True Corp. are also named in the suit.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

