Saturday, June 9, 2018
Home > News > Election will take place in February 2019: PM

Election will take place in February 2019: PM

Prayut Chan-o-cha & H.E. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism & Sports
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 9th June 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has reiterated that a general election will be held in February 2019 as promised.

The prime minister said the government will soon seek a royal endorsement for the two organic bills governing the election of MPs and the selection of Senators. Once approved by His Majesty, the two laws will be promulgated in the Royal Gazette and will come into force 90 days later.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
