HM the King Is Concerned About Traffic Accidents, Losses in Songkran Holiday

By TN / April 15, 2019

BANGKOK, April 15 (TNA) — His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn expressed his concern about losses happening during the Songkran holiday and the government ordered all agencies to seriously respond to the concern.

Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak said on Sunday that His Majesty the King expressed his concern on losses during the Songkran travel period to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and advised through the prime minister that government officials, police, soldiers and volunteers do their best to facilitate traffic, guarantee safety and follow the road safety campaigns of many provinces that were free of traffic accidents during the period.

