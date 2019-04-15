HM the King Is Concerned About Traffic Accidents, Losses in Songkran Holiday





BANGKOK, April 15 (TNA) — His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn expressed his concern about losses happening during the Songkran holiday and the government ordered all agencies to seriously respond to the concern.

Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak said on Sunday that His Majesty the King expressed his concern on losses during the Songkran travel period to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and advised through the prime minister that government officials, police, soldiers and volunteers do their best to facilitate traffic, guarantee safety and follow the road safety campaigns of many provinces that were free of traffic accidents during the period.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



