Princess Chulabhorn recovering well after cataract surgery, back pain treatment





HRH Princess Chulabhorn is recovering satisfactorily at Ramathibodi hospital after undergoing cataract surgery and treatment for back pain, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced today.

The medical team at the hospital reports that the Princess’s back pain has eased satisfactorily and to the extent that medication will now be administered orally, instead of intravenously, until April 30.

