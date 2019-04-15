Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University, Bangkok

Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University in Bangkok. Photo: Sarawinmomo.

News

Princess Chulabhorn recovering well after cataract surgery, back pain treatment

By TN / April 15, 2019

HRH Princess Chulabhorn is recovering satisfactorily at Ramathibodi hospital after undergoing cataract surgery and treatment for back pain, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced today.

The medical team at the hospital reports that the Princess’s back pain has eased satisfactorily and to the extent that medication will now be administered orally, instead of intravenously, until April 30.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close