Phayao: Three killed as speeding ambulance crashes

Three people were killed and one injured when an ambulance driving at speed, lost control, crashed into a resident’s home fence, also toppling a power pole in Phayao province.
The accident happened when the ambulance was rushing a gunshot victim to a hospital on Saturday night.
Full story: The Nation
By Pannawich Yoodee
The Nation
