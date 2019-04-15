Thai ambulance

Thai ambulance. Photo: @e20ive / Twitter.

North

Phayao: Three killed as speeding ambulance crashes

By TN / April 15, 2019

Three people were killed and one injured when an ambulance driving at speed, lost control, crashed into a resident’s home fence, also toppling a power pole in Phayao province.

The accident happened when the ambulance was rushing a gunshot victim to a hospital on Saturday night.

Full story: The Nation

By Pannawich Yoodee
The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close