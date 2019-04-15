Chiang Mai zipline shut after death

CHIANG MAI: The Huay Kaew tambon administration organisation (TAO) yesterday issued an order for a zipline operator in Chiang Mai’s Mae On district to suspend its service during safety checks and a police investigation after a Canadian tourist plunged to his death on Saturday.
The fatal incident occurred on the zipline operated by the Flight of the Gibbon Co.
