Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai zipline shut after death

By TN / April 15, 2019

CHIANG MAI: The Huay Kaew tambon administration organisation (TAO) yesterday issued an order for a zipline operator in Chiang Mai’s Mae On district to suspend its service during safety checks and a police investigation after a Canadian tourist plunged to his death on Saturday.

The fatal incident occurred on the zipline operated by the Flight of the Gibbon Co.

