South Korean tourist on a zipline

South Korean tourist on a zipline. Photo: Zipline / 짚라인코리아(주).

Chiang Mai

Canadian Dies After Falling From Zipline in Chiang Mai

By TN / April 13, 2019

CHIANG MAI — A Canadian tourist died Saturday after falling from a zipline in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

Rescue officials said the 25-year-old tourist fell to his death while riding a zipline in a forest at the popular tourist destination Mae Kam Pong. His safety locks broke, causing him to plunge more than 50 meters into a creek. He died at the scene.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close