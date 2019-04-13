Canadian Dies After Falling From Zipline in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI — A Canadian tourist died Saturday after falling from a zipline in the northern province of Chiang Mai.
Rescue officials said the 25-year-old tourist fell to his death while riding a zipline in a forest at the popular tourist destination Mae Kam Pong. His safety locks broke, causing him to plunge more than 50 meters into a creek. He died at the scene.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English
