Helmeted man robs Thai Military Bank in Klong Tan

By TN / December 28, 2018

A man managed to make off with just over Bt100,000 after threatening tellers at a Thai Military Bank branch in Bangkok’s Klong Tan area on Friday afternoon.

Wearing a helmet, he entered the bank on Phattanakarn Road shortly after noon, walked over to the first counter and held out a plastic bag, demanding the teller fill it with cash. However, she refused.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

