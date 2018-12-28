Helmeted man robs Thai Military Bank in Klong Tan

A man managed to make off with just over Bt100,000 after threatening tellers at a Thai Military Bank branch in Bangkok’s Klong Tan area on Friday afternoon.
Wearing a helmet, he entered the bank on Phattanakarn Road shortly after noon, walked over to the first counter and held out a plastic bag, demanding the teller fill it with cash. However, she refused.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
