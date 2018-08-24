Thai father kills son on Bangkok road





A father slashed the throat of his son with a broken bottle and killed him on Pattanakarn Road in Bangkok’s Prawet district early on Friday, police said.

The father was also injured with a self-inflicted wound on his throat as he attempted to kill himself in front of PT petrol station near Soi Pattanakarn 79 at 4.50am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

