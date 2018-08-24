New operating hours from 4 pm-midnight for Khao San vendors





Vendors on Khao San road, one of Bangkok’s best known landmarks among backpackers, will be allowed to do their business from 4 pm until midnight instead of 6 pm until midnight as earlier mandated by the City Administration.

Phra Nakhon district chief Mr Pongsathorn Siritham said that the new 4 pm-midnight operating hours for the vendors was agreed upon at a meeting of the district-level committee to resolve vending problem which comprises representatives from metropolitan police, vendors, Phra Nakhon district, municipal police and the community.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

