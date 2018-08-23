Big bike driver’s licence to be introduced next year





The Land Transport Department has announced it will introduce “big bike” driver’s licences next year for motorcycles with engine capacity of 400cc or more.

Sanit Phromwong, director-general of the department, said the new regulation would not have retroactive effect.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

