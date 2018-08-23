BMW R1200C motorbike in Phuket
Big bike driver’s licence to be introduced next year

By TN / August 23, 2018

The Land Transport Department has announced it will introduce “big bike” driver’s licences next year for motorcycles with engine capacity of 400cc or more.

Sanit Phromwong, director-general of the department, said the new regulation would not have retroactive effect.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

