Army disciplined child molester, file for criminal charges

BANGKOK, 23rd August 2018 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Army has disciplined its personnel involved in a sexual harassment case. The personnel will also face criminal prosecution.
The Spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, Col. Winthai Suvaree, on Thursday (Aug 23rd) said the case was related to a complaint made by a mother who claimed that a soldier, who is also her neighbor, harassed her seven-year-old son.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau of Thailand
