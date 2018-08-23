Army disciplined child molester, file for criminal charges





BANGKOK, 23rd August 2018 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Army has disciplined its personnel involved in a sexual harassment case. The personnel will also face criminal prosecution.

The Spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, Col. Winthai Suvaree, on Thursday (Aug 23rd) said the case was related to a complaint made by a mother who claimed that a soldier, who is also her neighbor, harassed her seven-year-old son.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article