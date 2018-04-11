SEXUAL HARASSMENT: The dark side of Songkran

The wet and wild water fest of Songkran is set to begin nationwide tomorrow and lasts until Monday. Alcohol consumption, road accidents and even indecent twerking are issues that have been addressed by authorities. This year, sexual harassment is another pressing concern that is finally being addressed.

Songkran is infamous for groping hands during the crowded water fight from Silom to Khao San, though, sadly, the topic has rarely been addressed. And when it does, fingers often point accusingly at female victims, with the usual blame placed on revealing dresses and flesh-baring outfits that “invite” unwanted ogling and unsolicited hands.

Full story: Bangkok Post

MELALIN MAHAVONGTRAKUL

BANGKOK POST