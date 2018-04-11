PM voted the most popular person with whom revelers want to pour water

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was voted as the most favored person with whom Songkran revelers want to pour water on his hands to celebrate the water splashing festival, according to an opinion poll jointly undertaken by the Ministry of Culture and Suan Dusit Poll of Suan Dusit University.

Besides the prime minister, the other top four that most revelers want to engage in water-pouring ritual are the two lead characters of Love Destiny hit drama series, Thanawat “Pope” Wattanaphuti and Ms Ranee “Bella” Kampen, provincial governors and their respectable elderly relatives.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS