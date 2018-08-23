Fierce clashes erupt in Indian-controlled Kashmir after Eid prayers





A series of violent clashes have erupted between protesters and security forces during Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, celebrations in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Indian forces fired tear gas and pellet guns to disperse stone-throwing protesters after Eid prayers in Kashmir’s summer capital of Srinagar on Wednesday. Several protesters were reportedly injured as they clashed with troops in downtown and elsewhere in the main city.

According to The Hindu newspaper, similar protests were held in the towns of Anantnag, Sopore and Kupwara across the Muslim-majority Himalayan valley. The police said a youth sustained a pellet injury in his right eye in Anantnag.

New Delhi has deployed some 500,000 soldiers to the disputed region to further boost security of the borderline and enforce a crackdown on pro-independence demonstrations in its share of Kashmir, where anti-India sentiments are high. Presstv reported.

Full story: iran-daily.com

IRAN DAILY

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article