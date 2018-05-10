Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Home > Asia > 10 People Killed in Clashes in Kashmir

10 People Killed in Clashes in Kashmir

Neelum Valley in Kashmir, India
TN Asia 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Indian troops and police raided homes they said “militants” were hiding in, killing 10 people, including pro-independence fighters and civilians, and setting off a gun battle and protests.

Indian troops killed three pro-independence fighters during a gun battle Saturday in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, while police blamed “insurgents” for killing three other men during a day of violence and protests in the disputed region.

Indian police and paramilitary soldiers staged a morning raid on a cluster of homes in a densely populated neighborhood of Srinagar after getting a tip that the fighters were hiding there, police said.

Following the raid, anti-India protests and clashes erupted in several places. Hundreds of demonstrators tried to reach the site of the standoff and threw rocks at troops in a bid to help the trapped fighters.

Government forces opened fire to break up the protests and killed five during the clashes. Hundreds of people were reported injured in the protests.

A specific appeal was made to Mohammad Rafi Bhat, a university sociology teacher who only went underground with the “rebels” on Friday.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Bangladesh countryside highway

Bangladesh Boosts Security on Myanmar Border After Deadly Attacks Along Frontier

Belarusians Get Naked and Get to Work (President’s Orders)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Merkel to miss vote as Turkey pressures Germany not to recognize Armenian genocide

Leave a Reply