10 People Killed in Clashes in Kashmir

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Indian troops and police raided homes they said “militants” were hiding in, killing 10 people, including pro-independence fighters and civilians, and setting off a gun battle and protests.

Indian troops killed three pro-independence fighters during a gun battle Saturday in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, while police blamed “insurgents” for killing three other men during a day of violence and protests in the disputed region.

Indian police and paramilitary soldiers staged a morning raid on a cluster of homes in a densely populated neighborhood of Srinagar after getting a tip that the fighters were hiding there, police said.

Following the raid, anti-India protests and clashes erupted in several places. Hundreds of demonstrators tried to reach the site of the standoff and threw rocks at troops in a bid to help the trapped fighters.

Government forces opened fire to break up the protests and killed five during the clashes. Hundreds of people were reported injured in the protests.

A specific appeal was made to Mohammad Rafi Bhat, a university sociology teacher who only went underground with the “rebels” on Friday.

