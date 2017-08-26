Deadly Riots Erupt in India as Controversial Godman #RamRahim Convicted

Saturday, August 26, 2017
As many as 29 people were killed in clashes outside a court in Panchkula city in the northern Indian state of Haryana after popular religious leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape, local media reported on Friday.

New Delhi (Sputnik) —Riots erupted minutes after controversial godman Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape by a special CBI court in the northern town of Panchkula district of India’s northern state of Haryana on Friday afternoon.

Over a dozen deaths were reported within hours of the verdict by a local court pronouncing controversial Indian godman Ram Rahim Singh guilty of two counts of rape.

