People in the North and Northeast are advised to brace for isolated heavy rain to be brought by tropical storm Pakhar, according to the Thai Meteorological Department announcement issued at 5pm on Friday (Aug 25).

As of 4pm on Friday, tropical storm Pakhar was over the East of the Philippines. With a maximum sustained wind of about 35 knots, the storm was moving in the west-northwest direction at the speed of about 10 knots.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS