Several killed, dozens injured by speeding car in pedestrian zone of Trier, Germany
Several people were killed and dozens of others injured in an incident in the German town of Trier after a car plowed through a pedestrianized zone Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities have only officially confirmed two fatalities, one of whom was a baby, but German news outlets are reporting that at least four people died during the incident.
Eyewitnesses said the speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit a baby stroller as it plowed through a crowd of people.
