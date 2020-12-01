December 1, 2020

Several killed, dozens injured by speeding car in pedestrian zone of Trier, Germany

German police BMW car

German police BMW car. Photo: ResoneTIC (Pixabay).


Several people were killed and dozens of others injured in an incident in the German town of Trier after a car plowed through a pedestrianized zone Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have only officially confirmed two fatalities, one of whom was a baby, but German news outlets are reporting that at least four people died during the incident.

Eyewitnesses said the speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit a baby stroller as it plowed through a crowd of people.

