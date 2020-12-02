Indorama Ventures Welcomes Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Nakhon Pathom





Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a world-class chemical company, led by Mr. Yash Lohia, Chief Sustainability Officer and management team, welcomed H.E. Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), together with Mrs. Asdaporn Krairapanond, Deputy Permanent Secretary of MNRE and Mr. Panuwat Sasomsub, Member of Parliament for Nakhon Pathom District 2, in a group visit to Indorama Polyester Industries in Nakhon Pathom.

The recycling plant has been operating for seven years, transforming post-consumer PET bottles into recycled PET resins and fibers to serve customers from a wide range of industries, for example, apparel, fabric, fiber, and industrial products. The factory recycles approximately 1.65 billion PET bottles annually, which helps reduce Thailand’s crude oil consumption by 530,000 barrels and cuts down carbon emissions by 118 million kilograms.

This plant visit was part of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) activity to unite young presidents in driving an economy aligned with the conservation of natural resources.

-Indorama Ventures / TN

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



