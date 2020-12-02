December 2, 2020

Indorama Ventures Welcomes Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Nakhon Pathom

Indorama Ventures Welcomes Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to PET Recycling Facility in Nakhon Pathom, Central Thailand

Indorama Ventures Welcomes Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to PET Recycling Facility in Nakhon Pathom, Central Thailand.


Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a world-class chemical company, led by Mr. Yash Lohia, Chief Sustainability Officer and management team, welcomed H.E. Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), together with Mrs. Asdaporn Krairapanond, Deputy Permanent Secretary of MNRE and Mr. Panuwat Sasomsub, Member of Parliament for Nakhon Pathom District 2, in a group visit to Indorama Polyester Industries in Nakhon Pathom.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment at PET Recycling Facility in Nakhon Pathom.

The recycling plant has been operating for seven years, transforming post-consumer PET bottles into recycled PET resins and fibers to serve customers from a wide range of industries, for example, apparel, fabric, fiber, and industrial products. The factory recycles approximately 1.65 billion PET bottles annually, which helps reduce Thailand’s crude oil consumption by 530,000 barrels and cuts down carbon emissions by 118 million kilograms.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment at PET Recycling Facility in Nakhon Pathom. Photo: Indorama Ventures .

This plant visit was part of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) activity to unite young presidents in driving an economy aligned with the conservation of natural resources.

