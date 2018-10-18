Import of plastic scraps for recycling to be banned in 2021

The electronic trash and plastic scraps management committee of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has decided to set the import quota of plastic scraps for recycling industry at 70,000 tonnes next year, to be reduced to 40,000 tonnes in 2020 and with a total ban in 2021.
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Surasak Kanchanarat said Wednesday that, starting 2021, import of plastic scraps for recycling industry will be completely banned and recycling industry must use locally-generated plastic scraps instead.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
