Army chief’s refusal to rule out another coup draws ire

New army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong is the focus of attacks by key Pheu Thai Party members after his controversial statement that he could not rule out another coup after the promised general election.
He said if the political situation warranted it, with renewed rioting and unrest, he could not rule out another military coup.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.