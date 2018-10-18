Maj. Gen. Mark Stammer (right), I Corps deputy commanding general, greets Royal Thai Army Lt. Gen. Apirat Kongsompong, First Army Area commander in Thailand
News

Army chief’s refusal to rule out another coup draws ire

By TN / October 18, 2018

New army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong is the focus of attacks by key Pheu Thai Party members after his controversial statement that he could not rule out another coup after the promised general election.

He said if the political situation warranted it, with renewed rioting and unrest, he could not rule out another military coup.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close