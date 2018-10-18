Political parties campaign for members

BANGKOK, 18th October 2018 (NNT) – Several political parties have launched campaigns seeking members and possible candidates for the House of Representatives.
The Action Coalition Party for Thailand has released a short film introducing its agenda on Facebook and is to launch a traveling caravan to sign up new members as soon as legally allowed. It is targeting 100,000 new members before a major party meeting and has confirmed its stance of avoiding conflict and dissent among parties.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand
