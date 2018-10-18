Number of People Killed in Kerch College Attack Rises to 20

Deputy head of Kerch city administration said that the death toll after the deadly attack on a college in the city in Russia’s Crimea has risen to 20.
The number of people killed in the deadly attack on a college in the city of Kerch in Crimea has risen up to 20, deputy head of Kerch city administration Dilyaver Melgaziyev said.
The Russian Healthcare Ministry’s data, revealed on Wednesday, said the number of those deceased was 19.
