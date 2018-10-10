EC will dissolve Pheu Thai if probe finds Thaksin controls it





The Election Commission (EC) has threatened to dissolve Pheu Thai if an inquiry into a meeting of party members with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in Hong Kong finds the party let a non-member or outsider interfere in its internal affairs.

EC secretary-general Jarungvith Phumma said on Tuesday the commission had already ordered a fact-finding investigation into the Pheu Thai politicians’ Hong Kong trip.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ONLINE REPORTERS AND WASSANA NANUAM

BANGKOK POST

