EC to investigate former PM Thaksin’s contact with Pheu Thai Party members

BANGKOK, 27th June 2018 (NNT) – The Election Commission has begun an investigation into the making of a video of fugitive former PM Thaksin Shinawatra holding talks with members of the Pheu Thai Party.

EC President Supachai Somcharoen said on Tuesday that the main meeting of the commission has already heard about the probe into the videoed meeting; a probe which was started to determine if the former PM has been meddling with the EC’s business and operation.

