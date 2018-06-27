Ex-Pheu Thai MP Arisman indicted on corruption charge

Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Supreme Court of Thailand
Former Pheu Thai list MP Arisman Pongruangrong was among five defendants indicted at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions by the public prosecutor on Tuesday for involvement in alleged corruption in the Ban Uah Arthorn housing project of the National Housing Authority.

The four other defendants in the case are Ms Supavida Kongsuk, an authorized director of Thai Chen Yu International Construction Development Company, Pasthiya Thai Company, Namfatt Construction (Thailand) Limited and Prinziptech Thai Limited.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

