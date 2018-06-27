Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Home > South > Bombs Seized from Suspected Thai Rebels Possibly Built in Malaysia: Authorities

Bombs Seized from Suspected Thai Rebels Possibly Built in Malaysia: Authorities

Malaysian-Thai border
Malaysian police are increasing security along the Thai border, Malaysia’s deputy police chief said Tuesday while conceding that insurgents from Thailand’s Deep South may have made bombs just across the frontier in Kelantan state.

Meanwhile in Narathiwat, a neighboring province in Thailand where police recently arrested a suspect transporting 41 pipe bombs “from a neighboring country,” the provincial police chief expressed frustration that his jurisdiction would be peaceful if Malaysia cracked down on suspected militants residing within its borders.

“There is a possibility that the southern insurgents sneaked into Malaysia and produced the bombs in Kelantan,” Malaysian Deputy Police Inspector-General Noor Rashid Ibrahim told BenarNews.

“We are looking into that angle and we are probing it.”

“So far there have been no arrests in Kelantan,” he said. “The police are stepping up security in the area.”

Noor Rashid was reacting to a report from the Malaysian state news agency Bernama that the homemade bombs seized from a suspected insurgent in the Thai Deep South five days earlier were assembled in Malaysia.

Full story: BenarNews

Alfian ZM Tahir, Mariyam Ahmad and Matahari Ismail
Kuala Lumpur, Pattani and Narathiwat, Thailand

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

