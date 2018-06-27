Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Donald Trump worshiped as a god by Indian village

Donald Trump speaking at CPAC in Washington D.C.
A video has surfaced of U.S. President Donald Trump being worshiped as a deity by a group of Indians. That may be a form of praise even The Don himself wouldn’t approve of, and moreover, there was little reason given as to why these Hindus are convinced that The Donald is Divine.

Trump supporters in the U.S. may have very strong and vocal reasons for why they support their President, but it’s uncertain why Indians have a reason to worship him, nor has Donald Trump seemed to comment on his new worshipers.

By The Duran

