Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Trump’s trade war with China has MASSIVE geopolitical consequences

The Trump White House formally announced the list of Chinese products to be hit with tariffs.

The US will implement 25% tariff on $50 Billion in Chinese imports, representing 1,102 product lines with the list of imported goods among those listed on China’s 2025 plan.

The US tariffs against China will be implemented in two tiers.

The first tier on July 6th will cover $34 Billion in imports. A second tier will cover the remaining $16 Billion, or 284 product lines.

POTUS Trump said in a statement that the “The United States can no longer tolerate losing our technology and intellectual property through unfair economic practices.”

Full story: theduran.com

By Alex Christoforou
The Duran

