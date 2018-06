PHUKET: A 78-year-old French expat who was reported missing by his wife yesterday has been found and is currently undergoing routine checks at a Phuket hospital.

Chalong Police were notified at 1:30pm yesterday (June 19) by Thipmonta Khaothong that her husband C. F. F. P. G., 78, from Bordeaux, France had gone missing after trying reach his boat “Striana” moored in Ao Yon by dinghy from Chalong Pier at around 10pm on Monday night.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News