Thursday, October 12, 2017
German man filmed causing public nuisance safe in Phuket hospital

PHUKET: The German man who was filmed causing public nuisance in Patong earlier this week was confirmed today (Oct 11) to be under close watch at Vachira Phuket hospital for his own welfare, said Patong Police.

“I received information about him at 1am as people had spotted him at around 3am on Oct 10 on Soi Bangla. He had climbed up the ‘Welcome to Patong Beach’ sign’s pole and initially refused to come down,” Capt Thongplew of Patong Police told The Phuket News.

Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

