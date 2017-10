The Transport Company yesterday (Oct 9) put on show the first batch of 21-seat mini buses that it said will replace the current commuter vans on the route from Bangkok to the provinces.

Transport Company’s board chairman Maj Gen Suraphol Tapananond said the 7-metre long mini buses will be first put on service from Bangkok to destinations in the provinces within a distance of no more than 300 kilometres.

By Thai PBS