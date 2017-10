The first batch of 28 VT4 tanks bought for 4.9 billion baht from China has arrived in Thailand, according to the army.

They were transported by 12 ships to the Royal Thai Navy’s Thung Prong port in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district on Monday, where they were ferried further to the Royal Thai Army Cavalry Centre at Adisorn military camp in Saraburi for inspection by an army-installed panel.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM

BANGKOK POST